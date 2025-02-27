VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $437.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,285,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,901,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,576 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,786,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 247,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 834,398 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

