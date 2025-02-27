Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $196.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Materials ETF Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
