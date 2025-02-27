Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $227.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $261.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.