Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of VEEV opened at $227.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.46.
In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
