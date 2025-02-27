Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

