Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 347.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

