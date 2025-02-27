Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VIAV stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 509,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 107,917 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,759,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

