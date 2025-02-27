Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince Stock Performance

NYSE VNCE opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Vince had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vince will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vince

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

In other news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,633.89. The trade was a 85.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vince by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vince during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.