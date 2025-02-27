Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRX opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.25 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

