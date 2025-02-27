Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,557,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.0 %

WBA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

