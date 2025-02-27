Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

