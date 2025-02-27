Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,728,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 67,904 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 238,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

