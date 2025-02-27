Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -166.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,663 shares of company stock worth $4,004,931 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

