Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $425.72 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.22 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

