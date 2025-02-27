Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,480,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

