Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 164,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.70 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

