Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 143,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

