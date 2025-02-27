Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total transaction of $474,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $462,240.54. The trade was a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,897. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

