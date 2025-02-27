Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,481,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $642.29 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $724.58 and its 200 day moving average is $769.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

