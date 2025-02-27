Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

