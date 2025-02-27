Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

