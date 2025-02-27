Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after acquiring an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

