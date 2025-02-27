Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 394 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,398,000 after buying an additional 112,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after buying an additional 315,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,659,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,030,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.8 %

DOCU stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.