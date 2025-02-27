Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

