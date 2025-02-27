Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

