Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $575.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $593.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.90 and a 200-day moving average of $548.89.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

