Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,847,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,649,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,308,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $17.66 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

