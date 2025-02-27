Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 114,756 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,756 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

