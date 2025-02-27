Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $305.15 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.98.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.