Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 52,653 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,653 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

