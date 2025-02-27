Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 868 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

