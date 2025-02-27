Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 19,331.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $579.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $594.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.23.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

