Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

