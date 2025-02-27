Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

