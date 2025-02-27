Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for RHP FY2025 Earnings

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.