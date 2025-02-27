Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Domino’s Pizza Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $479.11 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
