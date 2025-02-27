What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for CRAI Q1 Earnings?

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. CRA International has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.01.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $398,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,664,302.22. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,864.45. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

