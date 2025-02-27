What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TBPH FY2028 Earnings?

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.11 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2029 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,085. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 64.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

