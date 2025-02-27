What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for BBIO Q1 Earnings?

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $106,989,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,732,587.50. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

