What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:CRR FY2025 Earnings?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
