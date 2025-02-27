What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for ESI Q1 Earnings?

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209,441 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

