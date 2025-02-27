What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Spire Q2 Earnings?

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $42,432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $39,228,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $30,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spire by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 229,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $12,567,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.89. The trade was a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

