Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $187,572.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,266.98. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLDN

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.