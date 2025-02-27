Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $199.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36. Wix.com has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Wix.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

