Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $136.25 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,684.94. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,768. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 17,072.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 100.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

