Woori Financial Group (WF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Woori Financial Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

WF opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.