XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

XOMA opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of XOMA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

