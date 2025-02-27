Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EL

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.79%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

