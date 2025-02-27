Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for KNSL

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.91 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $417.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

