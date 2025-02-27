Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Coty Earnings

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Coty in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Coty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coty by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coty by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.