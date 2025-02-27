Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Mercury Systems

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.